Doodles for Development Episode 1: How Do Humans Grow?

Today’s share is short and sweet. I’m experimenting with a new, fun way to share key insights about adult development! I’ve noticed how challenging it can be to share the gist of what adult development is (and isn’t) to people who hear about it for the first time.

Quite often, those of us who are passionate about the topic would love to have a simpler way to introduce it to those who don’t have the time or patience to read long articles or find their way through the intricacies of different theories and models. How do we share the essence in a way that doesn’t dumb down what is otherwise a fascinating field of research?

This is one attempt to do just that. This video sits in a new section on the How Grown-ups Grow Up substack - Doodles for Development. As this is very much an experiment, I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback and, most importantly, suggestions about key aspects of adult development that you’d like to see approached in upcoming videos.

Hope you enjoy!

Dive deeper

I hope you’ve enjoyed this video. If you are curious to dive more deeply into learning about Vertical Development and how it might impact your work and life, check out our online library of webinars and certification programs accredited by the International Coaching Federation. If you choose to become a paid subscriber to this substack, you will receive complimentary access to all our webinars and a 50% discount on our long-form online programs, including our “Vertical Development Practices for Coaches”.

Explore the Online Programs Library

If you are seeking to train as a developmental coach and get your first ICF credential, admissions are now open for the next cohorts for our ICF Level 1 Foundation Diploma in Developmental Coaching starting in August 2025 (now running on both Americas/Apac and EMEA time zones). We have a couple of places left. Check out the Program Page for details and reach out for an interview.

Explore the Foundations Diploma

Spread the word…

If you want to bring your bit to building a wiser, more conscious world, I hope you share this article with others who could benefit from the learning.

Share

and, if you haven’t done it yet, Subscribe!

Join your nerdy community and let’s keep on staying curious and learning from each other.

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.