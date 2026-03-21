Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

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Jacqui Williamson's avatar
Jacqui Williamson
Mar 21

Blimey - that's fascinating. Thank you Alis. So much to ponder. I heard Zak Stein speak recently about the danger of AI hacking our attachment (as recent tech waves have already hacked our attention) and when I see the richness of this exchange, that feels perilously plausible.

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1 reply by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
Joe Shirley's avatar
Joe Shirley
Mar 21

Oh my. Get ready. I anticipate this post going crazy viral.

I wonder if you might be able to articulate your side of the conversation. "How would you describe your centre of gravity? How do you, [Alis], enter a conversation [with AI] at the start?" Because how you entered this, held it, walked alongside of it, is a brilliant demonstration of something that seems to me to be very important to this question of vertical development in the space between us humans and the AIs we're interacting with.

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3 replies by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD and others
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