Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

What a brilliantly balanced piece on leadership development! The section acknowledging the Opportunist's superpower really stood out - it takes serious self-awareness to resist making this a simple hierachy where 'later equals better'. That nuance is exactly what's missing in most political discourse. I've definately noticed how people with less self-censorship often voice things that need saying, even if clumsily. The real challenge is channeling that raw energy constructively, dunno if that's even truly possible.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
Jo Mcalpine's avatar
Jo Mcalpine
2d

Thank you Alis. I could listen to your insights all day. I have great appreciation for the way you write too, so pragmatic.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ©Alis Anagnostakis Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture