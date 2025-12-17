Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Harrison's avatar
Jason Harrison
Dec 17

A lovely white paper on the different lines of vertical development. But no references to Terri O’Fallon’s work in the bibliography? She’s written a number of papers that built on Suzanne’s work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD and others
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Dec 19

Meanwhile, too many adults will have children regardless of not being sufficiently educated about child-development science to ensure parenting in a psychologically functional/healthy manner. It's not that they necessarily are ‘bad parents’. Rather, many seem to perceive thus treat human procreative ‘rights’ as though they (potential parents) will somehow, in blind anticipation, be innately inclined to sufficiently understand and appropriately nurture their children’s naturally developing minds and needs.

As liberal democracies, we cannot prevent anyone from bearing children, not even the plainly incompetent and reckless procreators. We can, however, educate all young people for the most important job ever, even those high-school teens who plan to remain childless. If nothing else, such child-development curriculum could offer students an idea/clue as to whether they’re emotionally suited for the immense responsibility and strains of parenthood.

Given what's at stake, they at least should be equipped with such valuable science-based knowledge! ... In the book Childhood Disrupted the author writes that even “well-meaning and loving parents can unintentionally do harm to a child if they are not well informed about human development” (pg.24). … I’ve talked to parents of dysfunctional/unhappy grown children who assert they’d have reared their cerebrally developing kids much more knowledgeably about child development science.

A physically and mentally sound future should be every child’s fundamental right, especially when considering the very troubled world into which they never asked to enter; particularly one in which the parents too often stop loving each other, frequently fight and eventually divorce. Being caring, competent, loving parents — and knowledgeable about factual child-development science — should matter most when deciding to procreate. Therefore, parental failure seems to occur as soon as the solid decision is made to have a child even though the parent-in-waiting cannot be truly caring, competent, loving and knowledgeable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 ©Alis Anagnostakis Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture