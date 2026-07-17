Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

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Teri Schmidt
Jul 23

Hi Alis, Thank you for your thought-provoking articles. I just wanted to let you know that the VDI Developmental Lab is my new favorite tool! I’ve used it both for workshop design and to receive developmental feedback on coaching sessions and it has been incredibly helpful (and challenging…in a good way).

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