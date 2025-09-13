Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvina's avatar
Silvina
11h

I am so happy reading this post! Once upon a time, a wise yoga instructor told me, "what you think of as magic, is actually pure math". I think it would be a big loss for this world dismissing things just because one can't see it, measure it. Yet. Quantum physics progresses. I am actually interested in the more "magic" side of the coaching process, the presencing and the cuantum field, and more. Hopefully, one day we could discuss and share 🦋

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
David Cicerchi's avatar
David Cicerchi
4h

Hi Alis, I resonate with the importance of re-embracing an enchanted world, after the West has become so hyper rational and associated from a larger intrinsic reality.

One distinction I'd like to propose is between a pre-rational magic and a post-rational magic. The magic of Santa Claus and the magic of synchronicity are radically different experiences, and I think it's worth clarifying that. That. This reminds me of the pre-trans fallacy of Ken Wilber.

A post-rational intuition is what guides my life! But I don't subscribe to interpreting any witch sign or connection that I make as some sort of magical knowing.

And I think you'd be able to sidestep a lot of people's resistance to your article by making it clearer distinction about what you're talking about.

What are your thoughts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ©Alis Anagnostakis Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture