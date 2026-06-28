Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up

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Deborah Pascoe's avatar
Deborah Pascoe
8d

Thanks Alis, I'll be passing this on to my 25 year old daughter who is stepping up into a leadership role

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Pamela Potts's avatar
Pamela Potts
8d

Quite a few years ago, a colleague asked the question, "Why are so many young people reluctant to grow up?" and it has stuck with me. I think there is a conflation of responsibility with blame. I'd love to see the blame piece excised and responsibility become conflated with agency instead. If you aren't willing to take responsibility then someone else has the power to control how your life goes. Almost the definition of what it means to be a child.

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