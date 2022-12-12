Vertical Development And Leadership Learning with Marti Hughes and Alis

This has been a great conversation with a leader who actively integrates the practices of vertical development into both his own life and his work. Marti Hughes is currently the Principal of Organisational Leadership at Tennis Australia, and has been involved with leadership and capability development for the past 20 years. Adult development has become a passion subject in recent years and he has been introducing it into leaderships programs at Tennis. He has equally used the developmental lens to make sense of his own life's growth and continue to stretch himself into new octaves of development.

We talk about the messiness of growth, the generational conflict in organisations and how adult development done right might transform the cultures we live and work in.

For useful resources and extra reading, check out the podcast page: