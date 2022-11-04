Welcome to The Developmental Podcast!

This is a podcast about the messy, beautiful ways grown-ups grow up. Here we explore turning science into the day-to-day practice of adult development in teams, homes, organisations, and life.

I'm Alis Anagnostakis, host of this podcast and founder of the Vertical Development Institute. In this short introduction, I share a bit of the story that led me to study adult development and ready you for what you can expect from this monthly podcast. I will invite leaders, learning experts, and developmental researchers to share their own experiences of growth, to help make the science accessible and, most importantly, share perspectives, tools and practices you can apply to your own work and life. As we go along, we’ll explore development in leadership, in teams and in organisations, but we’ll also shift gears and look at development in our personal relationships or in the way we raise our own children.

Once per month, we’ll invite you into a new story and a new reflection. I hope, as you listen, that you feel inspired to create new meaningful experiments for yourself, ones that you can learn from and grow from. Here, in ‘The Developmental’ space, we assume none of us has the answers and none of us has yet ‘arrived’ in our quest for adulthood. We’re all humbly learning from each other and striving towards more maturity every day. So come join me and my guests on this learning so we may find new ways to continue growing ourselves up.