Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Wisdom Kindlings
Nerdy bits
Doodles for Development
Courses
Vertical Development Institute
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Hacking Narcissism
What if the most powerful developmental move is learning to sit with our shame? Listen to Dr. Nathalie Martinek inviting us to rethink narcissism, walk…
Aug 4
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
and
Nathalie Martinek PhD
10
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
1:20:07
July 2025
Cutting Through The Noise to Create Meaningful Learning
How do we find learning gems in an ocean of online content? How do we teach without adding to the noise? Here's what I've learnt from 15 years of…
Jul 25
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
10
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Cutting Through The Noise to Create Meaningful Learning
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Doodles for Development Episode 1: How Do Humans Grow?
If you don't have time for long articles, but still want to learn about vertical development, check out this new fun series of animated videos!
Jul 4
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
39
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Doodles for Development Episode 1: How Do Humans Grow?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
4:25
June 2025
Becoming Deliberately Developmental
Can organizations grow like people do? This episode takes you inside a bold experiment in rethinking power, leadership, and what it means to be truly…
Jun 3
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
and
Donna Trebilcock
3
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
1:04:13
May 2025
Democracy Is in Crisis. It Needs Human Development to Survive.
This past weekend, Romania gave the world a lesson in saving democracy from the imminent threat of fascism. Human maturity and wisdom played a crucial…
May 26
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
17
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Democracy Is in Crisis. It Needs Human Development to Survive.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
March 2025
Concept of Self
What is the self? Are you the same now as you were 20 years ago? Are you made of one thing or contain multiplicities? Are you your thoughts or have…
Mar 25
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
and
Heather Frost
16
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:25:23
Powerlust: The Hollow Quest For A Pain-Free, Death-Free Life
Death, freedom, isolation and meaninglessnes are the four big existential fears of all humans. We have myriad ways of avoiding them and pursuing…
Mar 18
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
18
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Powerlust: The Hollow Quest For A Pain-Free, Death-Free Life
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
February 2025
To Fight Darkness, First You Need to Understand It
Outrage and rejection are natural responses in the face of greed, injustice and cruelty. But can we truly stand up for Good, without first understanding…
Feb 24
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
22
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
To Fight Darkness, First You Need to Understand It
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
Is This an Age of Collective Madness or a Precipice of Growth?
If you've been felling like your news feed is more full of irrationality and outrageousness than before, you're not alone. Is the world going stark mad…
Feb 18
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
29
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Is This an Age of Collective Madness or a Precipice of Growth?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
November 2024
Staring Over The Edge Into The Darkness And It's A Familiar Sight
When the world stops making sense, we instinctively look for the simple solutions. Someone to blame, an easy way out or a strong leader who will "fix…
Nov 7, 2024
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
22
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Staring Over The Edge Into The Darkness And It's A Familiar Sight
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Beyond Red and Blue: The U.S. Election as a Test of Adult Development
Whichever side you might be on, the imminent U.S. election is a choice between starkly different worldviews. What might vertical development teach us…
Nov 4, 2024
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
36
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
Beyond Red and Blue: The U.S. Election as a Test of Adult Development
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
September 2024
The Precious, Painful Gift of Edge Emotions
Recently some big dreams have come true for me and yet I've been feeling more anxious than ever. Is there something wrong or is this just 'growth pains…
Sep 13, 2024
•
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
17
Share this post
Vertical Development: How Grown-ups Grow Up
The Precious, Painful Gift of Edge Emotions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 ©Alis Anagnostakis Ph.D.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts